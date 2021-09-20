UH changes visitor policy amid rising COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND — University Hospitals is changing its visitor policy amid rising cases of coronavirus in Northeast Ohio.

Starting Tuesday, UH patients can welcome one designated visitor per day, according to a press release Monday. This is different from the current practice of one visitor at a time.

This differs for general pediatric patients, who can have two parents or guardians present. Labor and delivery patients can also have two designated visitors.

Further information about visitation policies, including a breakdown of guidelines for different departments, can be found on UHhospitals.org . Individual visitation needs may be reviewed on a case-by-case basis to address special circumstances or to ensure access to clergy, the release said.

The UH visitor policy will continue to adapt to reflect current conditions.

