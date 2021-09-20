2:30 PM: Pediatrician answers questions about vaccine and kids as Pfizer touts trial results

CLEVELAND — With Pfizer and BioNTech announcing Monday that late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in children have shown the shots to be safe and effective in kids aged between 5 and 11, Northeast Ohio parents likely have many questions.

News 5's DaLaun Dillard will chat live on Facebook with Dr. Shelly Senders, a pediatrician from Senders Pediatrics, to answer questions about COVID-19 and vaccinations.

Those interested in joining the conversation can head to the News 5 Cleveland Facebook page at 2:30 p.m.

You can also watch the conversation in the player below:

