About .002% of vaccinated Ohioans have been hospitalized for COVID-19, ODH says

CLEVELAND — As of June 9, about .002% of fully vaccinated Ohioans were hospitalized for COVID-19 and less than .0004% died, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

ODH reported 114 hospitalizations and 18 deaths among the 4,632,802 Ohioans who received their last vaccine dose by May 26, meaning they were fully vaccinated by June 9.

“Those numbers are remarkably low in the context of the number of Ohioans (who) are fully vaccinated,” said Alicia Shoults with the Ohio Department of Health’s Office of Public Affairs.

Ohio Department of Health Ohio vaccination data as of June 15, 2021.

The Ohio Department of Health said that while the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective and are a critical tool in bringing the pandemic under control, no vaccines are 100% effective.

“There is a small chance with each vaccine, much like there is with any vaccine, that despite being vaccinated, some people may still contract COVID-19,” Shoults said.

In clinical trials, the Pfizer vaccine was found to be 95% effective in preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Moderna vaccine was found to be 94.1% effective, and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine was 66.3% effective.

Data released by the Ohio Department of Health over the past year and a half further shows the significant impact the vaccines have had in reducing not just cases, but COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths as well.

On Dec. 16, two days after the COVID-19 vaccine first became available, there were 5,143 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals using 18.48% of available beds, and 314 new admissions. On June 15, there were 373 COVID patients in Ohio’s hospitals using just 1.4% of the total beds, and 54 new admissions.

The 21-day average of daily COVID-19-related deaths reported on Dec. 16 was 72, versus the current 21-day daily average of 18.

