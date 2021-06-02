How much does the Covid vaccine cost? It’s free. Really.

CLEVELAND — There’s a number of reasons people are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine - many of them are of dubious validity, including the notion that one has to pay for it.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, COVID-19 vaccines are "100% free to every individual living in the United States—even if you do not have insurance."

A poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that around a third of unvaccinated adults didn't know if insurance covered the shot. Poll data shows that 32% of unvaccinated adults are "concerned that they might have to pay an out-of-pocket cost to get vaccinated, even though the vaccine is available for free to all U.S. adults."

But what happens if you do receive a bill? The HHS says that if you get a bill, you should reach out to your health care provider.

"Providers who participate in and are reimbursed from the HRSA COVID-19 Uninsured Program for qualified COVID-19 related services rendered to you are not allowed to 'balance bill,' which means you should not receive a bill," the agency said.

Furthermore, "Regardless of your insurance status, providers cannot charge you for the COVID-19 vaccine or administration of the COVID-19 vaccine," the HHS stated.

Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff added, "If you have insurance, they'll ask you for insurance information so they can bill your insurance. But if you don't have insurance, you don't have to pay for these vaccines. So we have free vaccines that work very well and are incredibly safe."

There are plenty of options available for you to get vaccinated without worrying about how to pay for it or if you don't have a primary care provider.

You currently have a few days left to grab an initial dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. The second dose will then be scheduled at an area Discount Drug Mart location. The Wolstein Center closes on June 7.

You can also schedule vaccine appointments at multiple locations across the area for free.

Pharmacies at Walgreens, Discount Drug Mart, Marcs, Walmart, Meijer and Giant Eagle all offer the vaccine for free.

To find the nearest location to get the shot, you can visit the Ohio Department of Health's website here.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.