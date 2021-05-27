Wolstein Center mass vaccination site will close on Monday, June 7

CLEVELAND — Ohio’s Mass Vaccination Site at the Wolstein Center will cease operations on Monday, June 7. The Wolstein Center will offer the Pfizer vaccine during the clinic’s 12th and final week.

Those who receive their first Pfizer dose at the Wolstein Center before it closes will be scheduled to receive their second dose at an area Discount Drug Mart location.

Free transportation will be provided to Cuyahoga County residents by calling 2-1-1. Anyone 12-17 who is not emancipated must have consent from and be accompanied by a parent of legal guardian.

Since opening in mid-March, the vaccination site originally had the intention of operating for eight weeks, but due to its success, Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Health and the Federal Emergency Management Agency extended its service date.

In its first 10 weeks, nearly 255,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered.

"Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those ages 12 and up, so if you are a parent who has been thinking about bringing your child to the Wolstein Center for their vaccination, now is the time," said DeWine. "This clinic has been tremendously successful, and the process to get in and out the door here has been fast and efficient for both youth and adults."

The clinic was praised by residents for its efficiency and organization.

Ohio's Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Wolstein Center is open seven days a week. Walk-ins are welcome from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Vaccination appointments can be reserved here or by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH.

