Cleveland Cavaliers offering 2 Loudville seats for $21 for vaccinated fans

CLEVELAND — Joining the Cleveland Indians and businesses like Market Garden Brewery, the Cleveland Cavaliers are offering special ticket discounts for fans who have been vaccinated.

The Cavs are offering two Loudville seats for just $21 the following three games:



May 4— Phoenix Suns

May 5—Portland Trail Blazers

May 10—Indiana Pacers

Tickets in the Loudville sections range from $9 to $16 for the upcoming game.

On Monday, the Cleveland Indians announced $5 off regular-priced Upper Box and Upper Reserved tickets for fans who have received at least one dose.

Fans who redeem the offer are still subject to all of the health and safety policies around the ballpark including wearing face masks unless actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seats and social distancing, among others.

