Cleveland RTA designs mobile vaccine bus, first stop Tuesday at Public Square

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) and the City of Cleveland are collaborating to bring more COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk neighborhoods.

RTA designed a new bus to serve as a mobile vaccine clinic, and it will be traveling to multiple locations throughout Cleveland during the next few weeks, according to a press release Monday.

The RTA’s first stop is at Public Square on Tuesday, July 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be another event at University Circle on Saturday, July 31 from 1 to 4 p.m. More times and locations will be announced once finalized.

Appointments are not necessary and walk-ins are welcome, the press release said.

If you want to schedule an appointment, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call the City of Cleveland vaccine call center at 216-664-2222 for assistance.

All residents 12 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine on the mobile clinic. Anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in order to receive it, the release said.

This program is made possible through a grant from The Ohio Department of Transportation and their “Ride to Community Immunity” initiative.

