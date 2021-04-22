Dramatic drop in new vaccinations this week in Ohio

WICKLIFFE, Ohio — A look at the statewide vaccination numbers for this week show a dramatic decrease in the number of new vaccinations, about a fourth compared to six weeks ago.

During its peak, Lake County General Health District administered 9,000 vaccinations a week.

“It’s really dropped off substantially, where this week we’re only doing 1,500 new vaccinations,” said Dan Lark, director for environmental health at Lake County General Health District.

In Summit County, health leaders canceled this upcoming Tuesday’s mass vaccination clinic at the fairground after they couldn’t fill enough of their appointment slots.

“It’s a little unexpected that it happened so quickly,” said Summit County health commissioner Donna Skota. “If you don’t have at least 600, 700, or 800 going through that site, it really is a resource drain.”

It’s a trend popping up all over the state.

As a result, local health departments are pivoting how they’re setting up clinics throughout Northeast Ohio, including smaller clinics spaced out across the county.

Lorain County Public Health already started pivoting how residents will be able to access the vaccine.

“We’ll have our bulk clinics, but instead of multiple bulk clinics to get as many people vaccinated as we can, we’re also doing strike teams where we work with business and small groups of the population so we can vaccinate them in an environment that’s easier for them to get to,” Commissioner Dave Covell said.

So far, the Ohio Department of Health vaccination dashboard details how almost 40% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“Our statistics are showing we really need the people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s to go out and get their shot,” Lark added.

“I think over the next 30 days or so, we’ll vaccinate pretty much everyone who wants a vaccination,” Covell said.