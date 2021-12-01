Here are the winners in Ohio's 'Vax-2-School' Wednesday $10,000 drawing

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The 30 winners of a $10,000 scholarship in Ohio’s “Vax-2-School” lottery were announced Wednesday on social media.

The names and locations of the 30 winners announced Wednesday are:



Kylie Beverick, Sandusky.

Eleanor Bohlen, Morrow.

Finn Braam, Columbus.

Taylor Demastus, Columbia Station.

Rachel Doyle, Chardon.

Cassandra Durham, Maumee.

Courtney Fox, Bellevue.

Lilian Frederick, Put-In-Bay.

Anthony Harker, Niles.

Hailey Hunter, St. Marys.

Andrew Keck, Hamilton.

Jessica Lee, Seven Hills.

Joseph Mautz, Castalia.

Brooke McFeely, Eastlake.

Michael Messer, Jr., Brunswick.

Eli Morse, Dublin.

William Northup, Novelty.

Zane Orley, Medina.

Bailey Price, Toledo.

Allison Pruss, Toledo.

Bren Puchta, Columbus.

Jaxon Pullins, Etna.

Cody Ratermann, Clayton.

Thomas Ratliff, Liberty Township.

Berkeley Rybak, Solon.

Koltyn Scarantine, Columbus.

Katelyn Schreiner, Dayton.

Eliott Trinh, Powell.

Joshua Yeager, Minster.

Logan Zelch, Chagrin Falls.

These are the names and locations of Tuesday's 30 winners:



Paul Augenstein, Canal Winchester.

Bryce Bennett, Washington Court House.

Stephen Berent, Beavercreek.

Jacob Cameron, Plain City.

Jennifer Cole, Scio.

Haylee Dixon, Bowling Green.

Bentley Hall, Avon Lake.

Paxton Heflin, Columbus.

Zoe Helmick, Englewood.

Rilyn Hernandez, Lorain.

Noah Holman, Columbus.

Christina Kinkelaar, Westlake.

Madhav Khanal, Stow.

Haylie Knab, Harrison.

Erin Kulhanek, Chillicothe.

Jonathan Lewis, Troy.

Jenna Lutz, Toledo.

Henry Marshall, Wyoming.

Cooper McRitchie, Northfield.

Nishaan Meet, Kirtland.

Colsen Oyer, Jackson.

Emilia Patterson, Wadsworth.

Benjamin Payne, North Royalton.

Markalen Rogers, Columbus.

Mihalis Sarakinakis, Westerville.

Kylie Schlanger, Beachwood.

Emily Schneider, Newark.

Meadow Stiles, Toledo.

Joshua Thomas, Westlake.

Cheryl Weaver, Fostoria.

The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program, of the winner’s choice.

The other two deadlines have already passed. The remaining deadline to register for the eligible grand prize drawing is Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Anyone ages 5 to 25 who has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible.

