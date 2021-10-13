Shaker Heights Board of Education approves vaccine requirement for employees

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Shaker Heights School Board approved a vaccine mandate for district employees during a meeting Tuesday night.

The district voted unanimously to approve that all employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 1

Teachers and staff who are exempt or refuse to get the vaccine must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test every seven days.

The district said about 80 to 85% of employees were vaccinated as of March.

