Shaker Heights schools to vote on employee vaccine mandate next week

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — On Thursday evening, Shaker Heights Schools districts leaders discussed the options of a vaccine mandate for district employees and volunteers.

During the meeting, News 5 Cleveland spoke with district employee Patty Fedor who said she already decided against any potential mandate.

“I think that the facts are very clear about the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Fedor.

Though the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for those 16 and older, and emergency approval for children 12 to 15, Fedor said the vaccine isn't safe and doesn't plan on changing her mind if leaders indeed pass a mandate.

The mandate on the table would require employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov 1, there are options for those who have medical or religious exemptions though.

Teachers and staff who are exempt or refuse to get the vaccine must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test every seven days.

“We've said from the beginning of the school year that our priority is to make sure that our students and staff are safe so that we can have students in person,” said Shaker Heights superintendent David Glasner. “Here [in person] in person is where we can meet our student’s needs.”

Glasner said a vast majority of employees are already vaccinated, and this potential mandate was created with them in mind.

“We've been working with them [teachers] to create this policy, so they’ve really been partners in this effort,” said Glasner. “We do believe that there is a lot of support from our collective bargaining units, from our community at large, and from our staff for this kind of measure.”

The district plans to vote on the mandate on Oct. 12.

