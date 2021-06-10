Summa Health announces new ‘Vital Vax and Go’ unit to provide more vaccines in Northeast Ohio

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine, Summa Health may bring it to a neighborhood near you.

Summa Health announced the start of its new “Vital Vax and Go” unit, which is bringing vaccine clinics to different locations in Northeast Ohio.

No appointments are needed. Insurance cards, IDs or birth certificates are required for people who are 12 to 17 years old.

A full list of dates and locations can be found here . The Vital Vax and Go program will return to the same location to provide second doses of the vaccine.

If you have questions, call 234-867-7110.

