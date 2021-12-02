UH says caregivers, regardless of vaccination status, can continue working after judge blocks vaccine mandate

CLEVELAND — After a federal judge blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for healthcare workers at facilities that received funding from Medicare and Medicaid, University Hospitals said unless there is a further legal action, caregivers may continue to provide patient care services regardless of their vaccination status.

University Hospitals released the following statement regarding the court injunction that temporarily suspends the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccine mandate:

University Hospitals has been moving to implement the COVID-19 vaccine mandate required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). In light of the federal court injunction issued Nov. 30 that temporarily blocks CMS from enforcing the mandate, come Jan. 4, unless there is further legal action, caregivers may continue to provide patient care services regardless of their vaccination status.



Even though it is not a condition of employment at this time and CMS deadlines do not apply while the injunction remains in place, we continue asking our caregivers, in clinical and nonclinical positions, to get vaccinated or to seek an accommodation. We believe, consistent with the scientific consensus, that COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective way to protect our caregivers, patients and community. The overwhelming majority of our caregivers are vaccinated. We are grateful to our caregivers for their service.



Prior to the judge's decision, University Hospitals and the Cleveland Clinic were requiring all employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 4, 2022, if they wanted to stay employed unless there was a medical or religious exemption.

In a statement, MetroHealth said it's not making any changes to its existing vaccine policy.

News 5 has reached out to the Cleveland Clinic for a statement.

RELATED:

Protesters gathered and marched against Clinic and UH vaccine mandates

Cleveland Clinic, UH requiring all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 4, 2022

Visit our Vaccinating Ohio page for the latest updates on Ohio's vaccination program, including links to sign up for a vaccine appointment, a map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state's current vaccine phase, and continuing local coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Ohio.

Download the News 5 app for free for your Apple or Google device for the latest vaccine and COVID-19 news, and for limited and timely news alerts on vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other important local news and weather.