Man gets life in prison for murder of Frank Q. Jackson, grandson of former Cleveland mayor

CLEVELAND — A man who was found guilty of the murder of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, has been sentenced to life behind bars.

The defendant, Robert Shepard, 30, will be eligible for parole after serving 33 years in prison.

Last month, a jury found Shepard guilty of aggravated murder, murder and two counts of felonious assault.

According to authorities, Frank Q. Jackson was fatally shot on Sept. 19, 2021 near Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said Shepard "lured the victim to the area where he was shot by another unidentified individual." Following the shooting, Shepard and another assailant fled the scene. The other assailant has not been identified.

RELATED: Man found guilty of murder in connection to death of former mayor's grandson

You can watch more about Shepard's case in the player below:

Man found guilty of murder in connection to death of former mayor's grandson

Watch live and local news any time:

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.