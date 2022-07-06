Watch Now
19-year-old pleads guilty to aggravated murder in killing officer James Skernivitz

Posted at 12:03 PM, Jul 06, 2022
CLEVELAND  — A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in the death of Cleveland Police officer James Skernivitz.

According to court records, Kevin Robinson was sentenced to life in prison and won't be eligible for parole for 28 years.

In Sept. 2020, Skernivitz and Scott Dingess were in an unmarked patrol car getting ready for an undercover drug operation when they were killed in what prosecutors described as a botched robbery.

Dingess was wearing a recording device that captured the shooting.

David McDaniel, 18, is accused in the two murders and if he is convicted, will face the death penalty.

