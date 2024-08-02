Recreational marijuana sales to start as early as Tuesday

After months of anticipation, non-medical marijuana sales will start as early as Tuesday, Aug. 6, according to the Ohio Cannabis Coalition (OHCANN).

The passage of Issue 2 in November allowed people 21 and over to purchase marijuana recreationally in the state of Ohio.

RELATED: Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio. Here are some do's and don'ts.

Applications opened in June for companies to start selling marijuana recreationally.

The 17-page application covered conditions of getting a license, such as keeping visitor logs, having curbside and drive-through pickup and utilizing surveillance systems.

Tick-Toke — Applications open for Ohio recreational marijuana dispensaries

RELATED: Tick-Toke — Applications open for Ohio recreational marijuana dispensaries

“I can’t emphasize enough the work that OHCANN members alongside DCC have put in to bring us to this day,” OHCANN Spokesperson Tom Haren said in a statement. “We are stepping into a new future for Ohio where citizens will have access to safe products and communities will feel the benefits of this growing industry through tax revenue and job opportunities."

In a release, OHCANN said although sales could start as soon as Tuesday, some dispensaries may need additional time.

Some companies that are already selling medically have the option to open a separate dispensary to sell recreationally. License applications must be approved or denied by Sept. 7. Applications were due June 14.