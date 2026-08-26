Healthcare worker pleads guilty to reduced charges in patient death case

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A healthcare worker pleaded guilty Tuesday to reduced charges in a patient death case and was sentenced to community control after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The defendant appeared in court Aug. 25 with defense attorney Justin Weatherly. Prosecutor Kerry Sowul represented the state.

As part of the agreement, prosecutors amended the first count of the indictment to negligent homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor under Ohio law. The defendant withdrew a previous not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and to patient abuse or neglect, a second-degree misdemeanor. A third count was dismissed.

The court found the state complied with Marsy’s Law requirements and said the defendant was fully advised in open court of constitutional rights and possible penalties before entering the pleas.

The defendant waived a presentence investigation, and both parties agreed to proceed directly to sentencing.

After hearing from prosecutors, defense counsel and the defendant, the judge sentenced the defendant to one year of community control on each count under supervision of the adult probation department.

Conditions of probation include reporting every three months, paying a $20 monthly supervision fee, completing 20 hours of community service, undergoing drug testing and obtaining a mental health assessment while following all recommendations.

The defendant also is prohibited from using illegal drugs, consuming alcohol, or using recreational or medical marijuana.

The court said violations of probation terms could result in more restrictive sanctions or jail sentences of up to six months on the negligent homicide conviction and up to 90 days on the patient abuse or neglect conviction.

A compliance hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. The court warned that failure to appear could result in a capias warrant.

The clerk was ordered to send a copy of the judgment entry to the Ohio Board of Nursing.

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