President Biden to visit East Palestine to discuss Norfolk Southern train derailment cleanup

President Joe Biden will be visiting East Palestine just one year after the Norfolk Southern train derailment.
On Feb. 16, Biden will come to East Palestine to discuss how the administration is working to hold Norfolk Southern accountable.
Biden will also discuss the commitment to ensuring the people of East Palestine are not defined by this event.
Additionally, he will touch base on how his administration is delivering on the needs of families, businesses, and affected residents.
