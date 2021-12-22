2021-2022 Academic Challenge Schedule and Results

We are proud to announce that with the help of Title Sponsor the Nordson Corporation, Academic Challenge is back for the 2021-2022 season!
Episodes will air Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, beginning Jan. 15, 2022. View a full air date schedule of episodes and results from each competition as they air below.
You can watch full episodes as they air on News 5. They will also be available on the Academic Challenge page on our website, and you can also catch the show on Roku, Amazon Fire and other streaming devices.
|Air Date
|Teams
1/15/2022
Geneva/Keystone/Norwayne
1/22/2022
Kenston/North/Westlake
1/29/2022
Shaker Heights/Rocky River/Walsh Jesuit
2/05/2022
Alliance/Norwalk/Perkins
2/12/2022
Lexington/Northwest/Shelby
2/19/2022
Edison/Indian Valley/Southeast
2/26/2022
Monroeville/Sandy Valley/St. Vincent-St. Mary
3/05/2022
GlenOak/Green/Hoover
3/12/2022
Archbishop Hoban/Louisville/Perry
3/19/2022
Jefferson Area/Orrville/Vermilion
3/26/2022
St. John/Waterloo/Windham
4/02/2022
Buckeye/Copley/Madison
4/09/2022
Cardinal/Chippewa/Mogadore
4/16/2022
Cuyahoga Falls/Hudson/Wadsworth
4/23/2022
Avon Lake/Chardon/Riverside
4/30/2022
Marion L. Steele/Aurora/Parma
5/07/2022
Lake Catholic/Orange/St. Joseph Academy
5/14/2022
Gilmour Academy/Lutheran West/Manchester
5/21/2022
Beaumount/Kirtland/Wickliffe
5/28/2022
Benedictine/Independence/Medina Christian Academy
6/04/2022
Championship Finale: TBA