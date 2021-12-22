Watch
NewsEducationAcademic Challenge

Actions

2021-2022 Academic Challenge Schedule and Results

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News 5
2019-2020 Academic Challenge Weekly Results
Posted at 11:49 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 11:49:23-05

We are proud to announce that with the help of Title Sponsor the Nordson Corporation, Academic Challenge is back for the 2021-2022 season!

Episodes will air Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, beginning Jan. 15, 2022. View a full air date schedule of episodes and results from each competition as they air below.

You can watch full episodes as they air on News 5. They will also be available on the Academic Challenge page on our website, and you can also catch the show on Roku, Amazon Fire and other streaming devices.

Air DateTeams

1/15/2022

Geneva/Keystone/Norwayne

1/22/2022

Kenston/North/Westlake

1/29/2022

Shaker Heights/Rocky River/Walsh Jesuit

2/05/2022

Alliance/Norwalk/Perkins

2/12/2022

Lexington/Northwest/Shelby

2/19/2022

Edison/Indian Valley/Southeast

2/26/2022

Monroeville/Sandy Valley/St. Vincent-St. Mary

3/05/2022

GlenOak/Green/Hoover

3/12/2022

Archbishop Hoban/Louisville/Perry

3/19/2022

Jefferson Area/Orrville/Vermilion

3/26/2022

St. John/Waterloo/Windham

4/02/2022

Buckeye/Copley/Madison

4/09/2022

Cardinal/Chippewa/Mogadore

4/16/2022

Cuyahoga Falls/Hudson/Wadsworth

4/23/2022

Avon Lake/Chardon/Riverside

4/30/2022

Marion L. Steele/Aurora/Parma

5/07/2022

Lake Catholic/Orange/St. Joseph Academy

5/14/2022

Gilmour Academy/Lutheran West/Manchester

5/21/2022

Beaumount/Kirtland/Wickliffe

5/28/2022

Benedictine/Independence/Medina Christian Academy

6/04/2022

Championship Finale: TBA

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?