2021-2022 Academic Challenge Schedule and Results

We are proud to announce that with the help of Title Sponsor the Nordson Corporation , Academic Challenge is back for the 2021-2022 season!

Episodes will air Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, beginning Jan. 15, 2022. View a full air date schedule of episodes and results from each competition as they air below.

You can watch full episodes as they air on News 5. They will also be available on the Academic Challenge page on our website, and you can also catch the show on Roku, Amazon Fire and other streaming devices.