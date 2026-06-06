Here is the 2026 Nordson Academic Challenge Championship winner

After months of intense competition between dozens of schools across Northeast Ohio, one team came out on top to claim the title in the Nordson Academic Challenge Championship.

Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Highland and Revere competed their way to the championship game in the show's 57th season.

Highland had a score of 465 points, and Brecksville-Broadview Heights came in with 490 points. But Revere took the title with 525 points.

Click here to check scores for the 2025 season.

To watch every episode from this season, click here.