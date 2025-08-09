Cleveland hosts Back to School Fest for students

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District, along with other community partners, teamed up to give away supplies to students at the Back to School Fest on Saturday at the Cleveland Public Auditorium.

Any Cleveland student from grades K through 12 was able to attend a back-to-school fest.

The city hoped to give out thousands of sets of school supplies and backpacks.

News 5 spoke to Jordin Dixon, a volunteer at the event, about the impact that events like this have.

"Seeing how we were able to come together in support of the kids starting back the school year, I think them seeing that can motivate them because we put on this event for them," Dixon said.

The city also offered wellness checks, free haircuts and resources for community organizations.