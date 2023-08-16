Food banks prepare for school year spike after record high summer meal turnout

CLEVELAND — Food costs have risen almost 5%, and on average, it costs over $220 per child to get them the needed clothes and stationery to head back to school.

Mother of two, Stephanie Miller, said the past year hasn't been easy.

"I feel like it's still a hit for sure," said Miller. "Groceries have gone up quite a bit; I know gas has stayed up."

Miller's two kids are getting ready to enter kindergarten and second grade in Akron Public Schools. They'll both now get free breakfast and lunch at school, which helps.

"I am a bargain shopper, so I tend to find good deals as much as possible," Miller added. "Now that I have two kids in the school system, I can definitely tell you, I feel the burn," Miller added.

Miller is one of many feeling pressure from high costs. March through July, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank served about 36,000 more people than this time last year. June had the highest turnout in the organization's 40-year history, helping almost 135,000 people. Chief Program Officer Jessica Morgan said 26% of them were children.

"The fact that we served more kids overall across our six counties really speaks to the need," said Morgan.

The Food Bank's summer program also served over 6,000 children.

"That's an unduplicated number, really the highest summer we've had since the start of the pandemic," Morgan added.

For some partners, like Willoughby Eastlake Library, it was their first year participating due to an increased need seen in the community. It served 800 kids.

"Even though our attendance wasn't as high as we'd hoped it would be, it was still very successful," said Sarah Vargo, children services manager at Willoughby Eastlake Library.

The Akron Food Bank is seeing similar challenges for families. There's been a 30% increase in families served this year compared to last year.

"About 40% of the families that have come to us are families with children in the home," said Dan Flowers, CEO of the Akron Food Bank. "So, we know there's a lot of young people being affected by food insecurity."

The high turnout this summer means the fall could bring additional challenges. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank said it's budgeting for more after-school meals for students.

"We were worried about that; we are keeping a pulse on it, and we don't see that need going down anytime soon," Morgan said.

Miller said she'd go to whatever lengths needed to provide for her kids but knows the high costs probably aren't budging anytime soon.

"I am thankful enough to do it on my own, and I have gotten a promotion this year and a pay increase, but I can see that going right into a grocery store and anything the kids need," said Miller.

