University of Akron installs nap pods for students to use on campus

AKRON, Ohio — The University of Akron is giving students on-campus a way to reset without having to retreat to their dorms or off-campus housing with nap pods, according to a news release from the university.

There are four nap pods installed at three locations on campus for students to take 20-minute refresher naps to boost moods, creativity and focus.

“There are several research studies that highlight the correlation of mental health and sleep, so part of the intent to offer nap pods was to provide a unique mental health resource to our students,” said Ali Doehring, the director of ZipAssist.

Each pod features a built-in timer, a privacy visor and sleep music inside. The visor, footrest and seat are adjustable to optimize comfort during a power nap.

“I was skeptical about them at first, but I was surprised by how much I enjoyed my 20-minute power nap,” said Olivia Nigro, a student at Akron. “It's really cool seeing this kind of technology being used at the University, especially in a way that benefits students and their mental health.”

The pods were funded by Governor Mike DeWine’s Emergency Education Relief through the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

