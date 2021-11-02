LIVE BLOG: Election Day 2021 updates

CLEVELAND — It's here. Election Day 2021. Everything from mayoral positions to levies to school board issues are up for grabs.

The polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. CLICK HERE for election results, which we'll post as they come in.

Free rides to the polls

Laketran is helping residents vote with free rides. Lake County residents can book a free ride to their polling locations by calling 440-354-6100. More info here.

Here's a look at what's happening across some of the larger counties in Northeast Ohio.

District 11

Shontel Brown will face off against Laverne Gore for Rep. Marcia Fudge's vacant seat.

Cuyahoga County

There's a ton of races in Cuyahoga County. Foremost among those is Cleveland, which will select a new mayor today. New leadership is here, and it's the first time in more than 15 years since Frank Jackson will not hold office in the city.

Voters in Cleveland will also determine if Issue 24 passes or fails. It seeks to reorganize the Office of Professional Standards and add more civilian oversight to the police department.

Other mayoral races include Brook Park and Cleveland Heights and a slew of council seats across the area.

Lake County

Voters in Wickliffe will select a new mayor, while residents in school districts across the county vie for board seats. Several cities have police and fire levies on the ballot.

Lorain County

It's all about city councils in Lorain County. Mutliple towns and cities have numerous races on the ballot for city leadership. From Amherst to Avon to Elyria, Lorain and North Ridgeville and others—voters will determine who they want to lead their cities.

Vermilion will select a new mayor and school boards will choose new representation.

Medina County

In Medina County, voters will primarily pick new township trustees for the smaller communities in the area and council members for the larger cities.

Multiple police departments have issues on the ballot for funding, and voters will determine if some cities get additional funding for roads and bridges.

Portage County

Numerous board of education seats are open across school districts in Portage County. Voters will also determine funding for various school districts as well as police and fire issues in places like Brimfield and Deerfield townships.

Stark County

Residents in North Canton will select a new mayor, while smaller townships such as Lawrence, Jackson, Nimishillen and more will select new leadership by voting on trustee members.

There are a slew of fire and police issues on the ballot, as well as school funding issues.

Summit County

Cuyahoga Falls will select council members for eight wards, while voters in New Franklin will choose a new mayor.

Other races include council members for the larger cities and township trustees for the smaller areas. Board of education spots are open across the county and voters will also decide if schools, fire and police departments get funding.

