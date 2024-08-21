5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: Aug. 23-25

It's either the first weekend for students after returning to school, or the last weekend of summer break for those who were lucky enough to not go back this week.

Regardless, everyone deserves to have some fun.

Here are five things happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend:

Asian Lantern Festival

If you haven't visited the annual event at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, this weekend is your perfect chance to check it out. The event was originally scheduled to end this weekend, but has been extended until September. For more information, click here.

One World Day

For the 78th year, the Cleveland Cultural Gardens will be celebrating One World Day. The free event will take place on Sunday. For more information, click here.

Tennis in the Land

Who doesn't love watching professional tennis? The precursor to the U.S. Open is in Cleveland this weekend at the Flats West Bank's Nautica Waterfront District. For more information, click here.

Pop up in the Park

Head down to Mall C in Downtown Cleveland on Sunday for some incredible live music, including R&B favorite Ginuwine. The free event kicks off at 3 p.m. For more information, click here.

Head to the Lorain County Fair

Fair season isn't over yet. The Lorain County Fair is running until Sunday. For more information, click here.

