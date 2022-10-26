All things Halloween and other things to do this weekend, Oct. 28-30

CLEVELAND — If you need a little help planning your Halloween weekend, we've got you covered. Check out these events happening in Northeast Ohio.

Go to a haunted house

Have you checked our guide to the top haunted houses in our area? News 5's Drew Scolfield has compiled a list of "the most ghoulish haunted houses in Northeast Ohio."

What about trick-or-treating?

We know your pirates and princesses will surely want candy. News 5's Courtney Shaw has done the heavy lifting for you and compiled a list of dates and times for trick-or-treating in Northeast Ohio.

Akron Boo at the Zoo

The Akron Boo at the Zoo is a popular Halloween event that gives trick-or-treaters a safe place to show off their costumes, load up on candy and still enjoy the wildlife. It's happening now until Oct. 30.

Tower City's Skylight Park Boo Bash

Dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy pumpkin carving, music, dancing, and more and it's all free this Saturday at Tower City. Find more info here.

Hope Fest

Lake County will host its first annual Hope Fest with family-friendly activities, food trucks, and music. This free event features a free motorcycle stunt show by world-renowned motorcycle stunt rider, Scott Carboolad. It will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m on Oct. 29, in the Willow Praise Church parking lot at 32901 Vine St., in Willowick.

Tales of Terror Walking Tour

Beggining in Public Square, take a guided walk highlighting some of Cleveland's most horrific and tragic events. This one is not recommended for children. Tours are 1.5 hours and are happening now until Oct. 31. Find out more here.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's Trick-or-Treat Fest

Happening now until Oct. 30, get all dressed up and enjoy this family-friendly event at the Cleveland Zoo. There will be a Monster Mash dance party, costumed characters, and train rides on the Pumpkin Express. More info here.

Check out a pumpkin patch

Still haven't picked out a pumpkin? News 5's Courtney Shaw has gathered a list of the best farms and patches in Northeast Ohio. More info here.

