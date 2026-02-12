Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLet's Go NEO

Actions

Another Broadway show is launching its national tour in Cleveland

2024 Tony Awards - Show
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Members of the company from "The Who's Tommy" perform during the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2024 Tony Awards - Show
Posted
and last updated

After Hell's Kitchen and The Notebook launched their Broadway tours in Cleveland last year, another show has announced it will be starting at Playhouse Square.

The Who's Tommy show will launch this fall.

The show is based on The Who's 1969 rock opera about a boy who witnesses his father shoot his rival and uses that experience to become a pinball celebrity.

Songs included in the show are “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation,” and “Pinball Wizard.”

Performances are set to begin in October.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Watch more about Hell's Kitchen at Playhouse Square:

Alicia Keys launches national tour for Hell’s Kitchen at Playhouse Square

RELATED: Alicia Keys launches national tour for Hell’s Kitchen at Playhouse Square, shares heartwarming OH connection

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.