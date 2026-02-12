Another Broadway show is launching its national tour in Cleveland

After Hell's Kitchen and The Notebook launched their Broadway tours in Cleveland last year, another show has announced it will be starting at Playhouse Square.

The Who's Tommy show will launch this fall.

The show is based on The Who's 1969 rock opera about a boy who witnesses his father shoot his rival and uses that experience to become a pinball celebrity.

Songs included in the show are “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation,” and “Pinball Wizard.”

Performances are set to begin in October.

