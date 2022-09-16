Browns fans tailgating all season to raise funds for breast cancer research

CLEVELAND — This weekend is the first Browns home game of the season, and the Muni lot will be packed. One group of tailgaters isn’t just trying to have a good time but is also raising money for a good cause.

Kimberly Laurello’s husband Larry might just be one of the biggest Browns fans, judging from his orange bus filled with Browns seats, pictures, autographs and everything you could think of Browns-related.

This season, on the outside of the bus, you'll spot a pink banner with a picture of Kimberly’s sister, who died about 40 years ago from breast cancer. Through their winery, Laurello Vineyards, they raise more than $20,000 every year and donate it to Making Strides for breast cancer research.

This year, they took those donations a step further by incorporating the bus and every Browns game, home and away.

“The beautiful thing about traveling all over...it's hitting different communities, not just in Ohio, and it's all going to this one organization that will make a big impact on women and men. So, I think it's a beautiful, beautiful mission for us this year,” said Kimberly Laurello.

On the bus you’ll see a bucket that says, “Making Strides, fighting breast cancer, 100% donations.” Then at the bottom is written, “Thank you from all the ta ta’s.”

They will take donations when people want to see the bus and plan on selling t-shirts at every home and away game with a goal of $25,000, with 100% of the proceeds going to Making Strides and helping breast cancer research.

