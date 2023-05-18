Cleveland Asian Festival, Judy Collins & ribs; things to do in NEO this weekend, May 19-21

There's something for everyone on this list of things to do list, get out and explore this weekend!

Cleveland Asian Festival

Cleveland's AsiaTown will be transformed into a festival celebrating diversity and the Asian Culture in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Asian Festival returns May 20 and 21 with authentic Asian cuisine, over 100 World Marketplace vendors and exhibitors, the Colors of Asia Fashion show, an Asian Pop dance competition, music, demonstrations and activities for the whole family. Find more info here.

Judy Collins Live in Concert

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins will perform live at Evans Amphitheatre at Cain Park Saturday at 8 p.m. Find tickets here.

Elk and Elk Rib Burn Off in Downtown Willoughby

For the 10th year, the Elk and Elk Rib Burn Off will return to Downtown Willoughby May 20 and 21. Enjoy local vendors, beer and cocktails, a play area, live banks and of course there will be ribs! Find more info here.

HorseFest presented by Ken Ganley Chrysler Painesville

HorseFest will include pony rides, hands-on activities, and demonstrations May 20 and 21 at the Lake Metroparks Farmpark. Attendees will be able to watch as riders compete in obstacle courses demonstrating the skill it takes to ride. Find more info here.

Dinosaur Discovery

Lakeshore Learning is holding a free interactive event for your aspiring paleontologist Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free activities, including a dig for dinosaur eggs, prehistoric play and discovering new species. Find more info here.

The 29th Annual MetroHealth Burn Center Car Show

The 29th Annual MetroHealth Burn Center Car Show, benefiting adult burn survivors in Cuyahoga County, presented by The American Cruisers, is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at General Motors South. The show will feature cars of all makes and models for you to marvel at. Find more info here.

Native Plant Festival

The Summit Metro Parks is hosting the Native Plant Festival Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attend an educational session or browse a wide variety of plants available for purchase by one of many vendors. Visitors can also receive a free seedling while supplies last. Find more info here.

Candytopia

Candytopia, “the outrageously interactive candy wonderland” is at Legacy Village now through the end of June. Enjoy eating candy while looking at intricate displays made of candy in each specially curated room. “Let your tastebuds and your imagination soar!” says the event’s website. Find tickets and more info here.

Cleveland Botanical Garden Presents: House Plants!

From March 31 – May 21 the Cleveland Botanical Garden will have an assortment of house plants on display to help you imagine how you might accent your home. Plants will also be for sale. Find more info here.

The Disney Immersive Experience

From now until August, audiences at the Disney Animation Immersive Experience will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them. Disney films old and new will be on display in this super cool-looking exhibit. Buy tickets and find more info here.

North Union Farmers Market

Every Saturday, from April 1 to December, head to Crocker Park for the North Union Farmers Market, presented by Westland Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing. This outdoor farmer's market will offer fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods, cheeses and more. The market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more info here.

