Father's Day car show, Duck Tape Festival and more: 10 things to do this weekend, June 17-19

CLEVELAND — This weekend, popular annual traditions come back, including the Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival and the car show at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, an event perfect for Father's Day.

1. The Annual Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival

The 17th Annual Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival celebrating all things duck tape kicks off at Mercy Health Stadium in Avon this weekend. The festival will feature larger-than-life duck tape sculptures, a parade, pony rides, inflatables for all ages, live entertainment and local food vendors.

The first 500 visitors each day will receive a free roll of Duck Tape.

“It’s been three years since our last in-person event, and we can’t wait to welcome Duck Tape fans from all across the country back to Avon for this very special festival,” said Bill Kahl, executive vice president of marketing with Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets Duck Tape, in a statement. “Though our event will be on a slightly smaller scale this year than in years past, there will be plenty of fun to be had, including what makes our festival unique – hand-crafted Duck Tape sculptures, Duck Tape crafting, live music and more.”

When: Thursday, June 16, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, June 17, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Mercy Health Stadium, 2009 Baseball Boulevard in Avon. The Duck Tape Parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Recreation Boulevard nearby.

Admission is free.

More here.

2. Cedar Point Frontier Festival

It’s the last weekend of the street festival at Cedar Point’s Frontier Town. There’s live music, character entertainment, activities, games, crafters, and, of course, tons of food options.

Taste your way around town and sip on 8-ounce samples of craft brews, spiked seltzers and signature cocktails, or enjoy hearty portions of more than 20 specialty food items at this outdoor event.

When: Friday, June 17 through June 19, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Frontier Town at Cedar Point

More info here.

3. 64th annual Stan Hywet Father's Day Car

If you're looking for something unique and memorable to do to celebrate Father's Day, it’s time to head to Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens for the 64th Annual Father’s Day Car show.

Meg Shaw

It will feature hundreds of cars and motorcycles going back a century. The highlight this year is a display of the "most significant Lincoln models of the past century" and will include the oldest model Lincoln car still around today.

Tickets will not be sold on site. You'll have to purchase tickets in advance at stanhywet.org or over the phone by calling 330-315-3287. Ticket prices are $16 for adults and $8 for children between the ages 3-17. Kids under 2 get in for free.

When: Sunday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More info here.

4. The 3rd Annual Cleveland Yoga Fest

Attention all yogis: The Cleveland Yoga Fest is taking over Edgewater Park. Kickstart your summer and recharge your soul at the festival featuring outdoor experiences framed by scenic views of the lake and the skyline. There will be yoga classes for all levels and guided meditations.

"The outdoors will provide the perfect backdrop for a day of yoga, hiking, meditation, music and exploring the work of local artisans. All tickets include access to all main stage classes led by local Cleveland teachers, shopping vendors and swag bags. Let’s kick off the summer as a community under the sun - take 20% off your tickets with promo code 'sunshine,'" organizers said.

Explore the park with “Hikyoga classes” hiking guide and photo opportunities. Local artisans will be on hand to sell a variety of goods.

General admission tickets are $25 and include entry into the Yoga Festival, all day access to main stage classes and festival shopping. Other ticket levels with additional perks include a Hikyoga Yoga Festival ticket for $40 and a Premium General Yoga Festival Ticket for $50.

More info here.

5. 78th Street Studios Third Fridays

Join the creative businesses of 78th Street Studios as they open their doors for you to explore the art complex at 78th Street Studios. Many resident artist studios and galleries will open. Visitors will enjoy live music in the background throughout the building.

If you’re hungry, you can grab a bite to eat from the studio's longtime food partners at Local West, a delicious sandwich shop located in the heart of Gordon Square. Adult beverages will be for sale from BARneo.

When: Friday, June 17, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: 78th Street Studios: 1300 W 78th St., Cleveland

More info here.

6. The Cleveland Bonsai Club Spring Show

Come and see more than 50 trees and learn about the art of bonsai. Trees will be on display at all stages of development. Vendors will sell trees, pots and other bonsai supplies. While you’re there, visit the beautiful gardens of the Rockefeller Greenhouse.

When: Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Rockefeller Park & Greenhouse, 750 East 88th Street in Cleveland.

More info here.

7. Dog Day Afternoon

Bring your dog for a day at the park. Downtown residents will have the chance to network with other dog owners and maybe even have their pooches befriend each other. There will be dog trainers to offer tips with an agility course. There will also be pet-related vendors.

When: Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Cleveland Public Square: 50 Public Square

More info here.

8. Summer in the City in Middleburg Heights

This year’s summer festival features the largest parade put on in the city of Middleburg Heights. Visitors can dance along with the live music from top bands. Amusement rides, entertaining contests, a classic car show and a fireworks show are just some of the highlights.

When: Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, June 18, from Noon to 11 p.m.

Where: Smith Road and the Southland Shopping Center.

More info here.

9. Free fishing in Ohio

In honor of Father’s Day, all Ohio residents can fish for free in public waters. The Ohio Division of Wildlife says this opportunity allows anyone to fish without a license. All size and daily limits do apply.

When: June 18 and 19.

Where: Any public water in Ohio.

More info here.

10. The 62nd Annual Kirtland Strawberry Festival

This festival celebrates one of Ohio’s fruits of the summer: strawberries. The festival will feature strawberry shortcakes, sundaes, and chocolate strawberries. You can expect to see a Lego contest, chalk art, a bake-off, live music, and more.

When: June 16, from 5 to 10 p.m.; Friday, June 17, from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, June 18, from noon to 11 p.m.

Where: Kirtland Schools on Route 306.

More info here.

