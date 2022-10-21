Lake County Taco Trail making every day Taco Tuesday

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — In Lake County, it's Taco Tuesday every day as the Lake County Business Bureau kicks off its Taco Trail to help promote Mexican restaurants in the area.

Everybody likes their taco differently. Some like a good kick, while others like to keep it simple. But for Juan Marco Campos, keeping it authentic is the key.

“They don't have to go to Mexico to eat good food, they can come here,” said Campos, the Owner of La Casita.

Juan opened La Casita more than 10 years ago to give everyone a taste of his home.

“Well, you know the Mexican culture is pretty unique to me and I would like people to get to know us more,” said Campos.

His restaurant is in Painesville, where the Hispanic population is quickly growing, and so are the Mexican restaurants, which has led to the creation of the Taco Trail.

“We have 23 authentic Mexican restaurants here from Eastlake to Madison, and a lot of people haven't been out here haven’t experienced it,” said Neil Stein, the executive director of Lake County Business Bureau.

Here's how it works. The Taco Trail has a digital passport, and once customers try a few delicious tacos from multiple places on the list, they can get a keychain, a shot glass or a t-shirt.

“Our goal is to promote all the great Mexican restaurants we have here,” said Stein, which is not only great for tourism, but also for places like Juan’s where they are serving delicious food, but have also been hit by post-pandemic problems.

So, grab a passport and an appetite, because in Lake County, every day is Taco Tuesday. The best part about the passport, aside from the tacos of course, is that it’s going on all year.

Click here to sign up for the Lake County Taco Trail digital passport.

