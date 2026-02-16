Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Monster Jam is returning to Cleveland again this year

Firm behind monster trucks, ice shows lays off workers
Ng Han Guan/AP
A Monster Jam truck performs during the first-ever monster truck event in Beijing's iconic "Bird's Nest" National Stadium on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
After spending the Valentine's Day weekend in Cleveland, Monster Jam announced it will return to Northeast Ohio later this year.

The 12,000-pound trucks will be taking over Huntington Bank Field on May 2.

Before the event begins, a Monster Jam Pit Party will be held.

You will get an inside look at the trucks and can get autographs from the drivers.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 23.

News 5's Mike Holden got an inside look.

Monster Jam takes over Rocket Arena this weekend

