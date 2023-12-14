More holiday-inspired things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Dec. 15-17

The weatherwill be just right this weekend to get out and enjoy one of these holiday-inspired events happening in Northeast Ohio.

Country Lights Drive-thru at Lake Metroparks Farmpark

Enjoy the beauty of the season from the warmth of your car at Lake Metroparks Farmpark. From now until the end of December, drive through their display of beautiful Christmas lights. Find more info here.

Friday Night Lights at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is leaving the lights on every Friday until the end of December. There will be 3D movies, a DJ, guided walks through the museum and more. Find more info here.

2023 Fairlawn Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., get a head start on your holiday shopping at the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show. The event will feature handmade items from artists and crafters. Admission is $3 for attendees over 12. A portion of the proceeds will go to a local non-profit, The Karen Foundation for MS. Find more info here.

A Christmas Carol

It's never too late to make new holiday traditions, and "A Christmas Carol" is a good place to start. Now until Dec. 23 at the Playhouse Square's Mimi Ohio Theatre, enjoy Charles Dickens's classic tale about the redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge live. Find tickets and more info here.

Cleveland Public Square Ice Skating

Take the whole family to Public Square for outdoor ice skating. The rink is open now until Jan. 15. Find more info here.

Cleveland Botanical Garden's Frost: An Ice-Capped Garden Experience

Open now until Dec. 31, enjoy an immersive ice-capped garden experience at Cleveland Botanical Garden's Frost. There will be large ice arches, tons of lights, over 500 poinsettias, themed rooms, live music and more. Find more info here.

Downtown Cleveland's WinterLand

Downtown Cleveland's WinterLand, presented by K&D Group, has events for the entire family this holiday season. From the "Kringle's Inventionasium Experience," an interactive "top-secret inventing lab," to pop-up holiday bars to Bruce, the talking holiday tree in "Bruce the Spruce's Forest," there is no shortage of activities. Find the entire list of activities and more details here.

Karamu House's "Black Nativity"

Karamu House, the oldest Black theatre in the country, presents the classic gospel celebration "Black Nativity" in the Allen Theatre until Dec. 18. Written by legendary playwright and Karamu alum Langston Hughes, "Black Nativity" is a holiday favorite. Find tickets and more info here.

Funny Bus Lights & Laughs Holiday Tours

Starting at $29 per person, explore Cleveland on a 90-minute trip with a local comedian as your guide. The guide will combine history, comedy, holiday lights, music and games. The Funny Bus departs from Collision Bend Brewing in the East Bank of the Flats. Find tickets and more info here.