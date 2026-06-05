Steam in the Valley begins this weekend

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — The annual Steam in the Valley event kicks off this weekend.

The event from the Cuyahoga Scenic Valley Railroad brings the wonder of steam-powered trains to Northeast Ohio.

This year, a train with strong ties to Ohio will be the star of the show. The Nickel Plate Road No. 765 is riding the local rails again in honor of Steam in the Valley.

The train was built in 1944 by Lima Locomotive Works in Lima, Ohio. It is one of the largest operating steam locomotives in North America. The locomotive is about 115 feet long and weighs more than 800,000 pounds.

Back in its day, the No. 765 traveled to New York, Chicago, and St. Louis, moving World War II troops, raw materials, and other wartime supplies.

After diesel engines took over the rails, the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society rescued it from the scrapyard. Since the 1970s, the society has kept the No. 765 in pristine condition.

The society's president, Chuck Young, said that's why America's railroad history remains alive.

Young also said it is to give people the fully engaging experience that only a locomotive can give.

"Steam locomotives, you can hear them, smell them, feel them, see them; the moving parts are exposed," he said. "You can see the smoke, you can see the whistle, so they engage every sense of a human being."

Some very lucky kids got to experience just that Thursday ahead of the event.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad invited the families to get an up-close look at the No. 765.

You could see the excitement on the kids' faces as the train rounded the corner and came into view.

After taking a few pictures, the kids were invited to hop on the train and take a short ride. Train enthusiast Quinton Ameen had the honor of sitting right behind the conductor.

"I think it was pretty cool," he said. "Trains are my favorite thing."

The first ride of Steam in the Valley is on Friday at 9 a.m.

For more details and tickets, click here.