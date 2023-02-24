The Cleveland Auto Show, Wizard Fest, fish fries and more; things to do in NEO this weekend, Feb. 24-26

Whoever said there isn't anything to do in Cleveland probably didn't look at this list of things to do!

Cleveland Auto Show

The cool cars are back at the I-X Center for this year's Cleveland Auto Show from Feb. 24 through March 3! This family-friendly event will have exotic, electric and classic cars on display. Enjoy ride and drives, vehicle giveaways, Millionaire's Row and more. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Wizard Fest

Attention witches, wizards and muggles — Wizard Fest, an interactive fantasy-themed party, is coming to The Winchester in Lakewood tomorrow night at 8 p.m.! The pop-up bar event themed after everyone’s favorite wizarding franchise will feature themed drinks, a cosplay costume contest, wizard trivia, games and more, according to the event’s listing and website. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Friday Fish Fries

Enjoy a fish dinner! With Lent season comes fish fry Fridays and we've made finding a fish dinner easy with our 2023 Fish Fry guide.

Race & Place: A Conversation with Author Carolyn Finney

The author of Black Faces, White Spaces: Reimagining the Relationship of African Americans to the Great Outdoors, Carolyn Finney will present a talk and Q&A at the Cleveland Botanical Garden tomorrow from 1 to 3 p.m. "Finney's work explores the important intersection of race and place, challenging us to question and expand the language of mainstream environmentalism to include a multitude of Black experiences on the land," according to the Botanical Garden's website. Buy tickets and find more info here.

The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England

The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England exhibition will open at the Cleveland Museum of Art Sunday, Feb. 26 and will run until May 14. According to the event's website, the "exhibition traces the transformation of the arts in Tudor England through more than 80 objects—including iconic portraits, spectacular tapestries, manuscripts, sculpture, and armor—from both the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s collection and international lenders." Buy tickets and find more info here.

Brite Winter

Brite Winter is a nonprofit aiming to bring the community together. The Brite Winter festival will be livening up the West Bank of the Flats Saturday with live music and art. The fun starts at 3 p.m. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Big Brews in Akron 2023

Breweries from all over Ohio are showcasing their exclusive barrel-aged brews at the Big Brews festival in Akron Saturday from 2-6 p.m. at the Akronym Taproom. Tickets include 20 exclusive samples, pastry pairings and a souvenir glass. The event will begin with a beer discussion and a Q&A with tastings to follow. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Orchids Forever 2023

Get a taste of Spring at the Cleveland Botanical Garden's display of over 100 different types of exotic orchids and more than 3,000 flowers from all over the world at Orchids Forever. The show is happening now until March 12. Buy tickets and find more info here.

February Freeze

Beachwood's 2nd Annual February Freeze will have something for the whole family. Enjoy activities, Rockin' Robots, ice sculptures and more. The night will end with a firework display. The cost of admission is canned goods and/or non-perishables to benefit Harvest for Hunger. Find more info here.

The Disney Immersive Experience

From now until mid-April, audiences at the Disney Animation Immersive Experience will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them. Disney films old and new will be on display in this super cool-looking exhibit. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Van Aken District Indoor Winter Market

Find over 20 local farms, bakers and artists at the indoor winter market happening Saturdays now until March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Van Aken Market Hall in Shaker Heights. Find more info here.

Skiing at Snow Trails

Skiing in Ohio?! Yes! Mansfield to be exact. Snow Trails Ski Resort is the first commercial ski area in Ohio fit with 19 total trails, snowmaking capabilities to keep the trails snowy, classes for beginners and more. Plan your trip and find out more info here.

