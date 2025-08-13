Trick or Treat Street returns to I-X Center one last time

After nearly 30 years, the I-X Center will be hosting Trick or Treat Street for "The Final Boo" this October.

The last year of the event will take place the weekend of October 18 and the weekend of October 25.

There will be themed houses, amusement rides and candy.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 2.

Earlier this year, Cleveland City Council announced plans to amend its lease, clearing the way for a yet-to-be-named Fortune 100 company with more than 200 jobs to take over the massive building, with an expected $23 million payroll.

I-X Center's days as an exhibition space coming to an end

RELATED: I-X Center's days as an exhibition space coming to an end in deal approved by Cleveland City Council