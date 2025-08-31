Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 boy killed, 2 others injured in Maple Heights shooting

News 5
Posted

Three boys were shot, one of whom was killed, in Maple Heights Saturday night, according to Maple Heights Police.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Thomas Street for a report of gunshots and people wounded, police said.

Upon arrival, officers located two boys, whose ages are unknown, both suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Both boys were transported to a nearby hospital.

While investigating, police located a third gunshot victim, another boy, on Cato Street, police said. The boy succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Maple Heights Police at 216-587-9624.

