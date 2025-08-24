1 dead, 1 injured in Geauga County fire

Fire crews are currently investigating after a fire left one dead and one injured in Geauga County early Sunday morning, according to the Burton Volunteer Fire Department.

Just before 4 a.m., Burton Township Fire was called to a structure fire, the department said.

The fire resulted in one death and one injury, the department said.

Burton Township Fire and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

No further information is available, and this story will be updated once more is learned.