1 dead, 2 in custody after shooting in East Cleveland

One man is dead, and two people are in custody after a shooting took place in East Cleveland Saturday afternoon, East Cleveland Police said
Around 3:35, police responded to Westburn Avenue for multiple shots fired and one man down, police said.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.
East Cleveland Police have two persons of interest in custody at this time, but the shooting is still under investigation.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.