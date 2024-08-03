Watch Now
1 dead, 2 in custody after shooting in East Cleveland

One man is dead, and two people are in custody after a shooting took place in East Cleveland Saturday afternoon, East Cleveland Police said

Around 3:35, police responded to Westburn Avenue for multiple shots fired and one man down, police said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.

East Cleveland Police have two persons of interest in custody at this time, but the shooting is still under investigation.

