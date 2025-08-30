Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 dead, 2 injured in Garfield Heights shooting

One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting occurred Friday night, according to Garfield Heights Police.

Around 10:15, Garfield Heights officers responded to the 13100 block of Orme Road after receiving a call that a 41-year-old woman had been shot, police said.

Upon arrival, they located the woman and two other victims with gunshot wounds, police said. The 41-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries, and the other victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

The shooting is still under investigation, and this story will be updated once more information is available.

