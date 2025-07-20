Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 dead, 2 injured in I-77 crash

One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash occurred overnight, according to Cleveland Fire.

The department responded to the Woodland Avenue and E. 30th Street Exit on I-77 North for a multi-vehicle crash where three people were ejected, Cleveland Fire said.

An 18-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, and two 25-year-olds were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Cleveland Fire said.

This story will be updated once more information is learned.

