1 dead, 2 injured in I-77 crash

One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash occurred overnight, according to Cleveland Fire.

The department responded to the Woodland Avenue and E. 30th Street Exit on I-77 North for a multi-vehicle crash where three people were ejected, Cleveland Fire said.

An 18-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, and two 25-year-olds were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Cleveland Fire said.

This story will be updated once more information is learned.