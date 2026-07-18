1 dead, 2 rescued after boat crash near Starve Island

Early Saturday morning, a man was killed, and another was injured in a boat crash on Lake Erie, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Sector Detroit watchstanders were alerted that a boat had crashed into rocks near Starve Island around 3 a.m., and multiple agencies responded to the scene, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Station Marblehead crew pulled two men from the water, one of whom was unconscious and the other suffering from serious injuries, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A Station Detroit helicopter crew located a third man who was uninjured, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

All three men were transported to hospitals in Cleveland and Port Clinton, where one of the men was pronounced dead, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the individual who lost their life in this incident. While we're grateful our crews were able to bring two people to safety, this tragedy serves as an important reminder that conditions on the water can change quickly. We encourage all mariners to wear a properly fitted life jacket, monitor weather and water conditions, and carry reliable communication equipment every time they get underway." Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez, Coast Guard Sector Detroit public affairs officer