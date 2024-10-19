1 dead after shooting involving Mansfield police

Early Saturday morning, Mansfield police officers were involved in a shooting that left one person dead.

Just before 2 a.m., officers responded to Cline Avenue for a report of domestic violence, police said. Upon arrival, they encountered a man with a knife at the door.

The man fled back into the residence, which was occupied by his girlfriend and her two small children, police said. Hostage negotiators and the Richland County ASORT team arrived on the scene to attempt to negotiate with the man.

During three hours of attempting to negotiate, the man released the two children, police said.

Shortly after, the girlfriend attempted to escape from the man, which led to a fatal shooting by the officers, police said.

It is unknown who was shot at this time.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available, police said.