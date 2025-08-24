1 dead, multiple injured after pursuit ends in crash

An investigation is underway after a pursuit involving the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department resulted in one dead and multiple injuries, according to the sheriff's department.

Around 1:16 a.m. on Sunday, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling recklessly without its headlights on near St. Clair Avenue and East 13th Street, the sheriff's department said.

The vehicle then sped off, and deputies engaged in a pursuit, the sheriff's department said. Just minutes later, the vehicle struck another at St. Clair Avenue and Addison Road.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 37-year-old woman, was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's department said. The passenger of the vehicle did not sustain any apparent injuries, but was transported for evaluation.

The driver of the suspect vehicle and two passengers were also transported to a nearby hospital, the sheriff's department said. The passengers sustained serious injuries and remain hospitalized. The driver sustained multiple injuries and has been arrested for aggravated vehicular homicide, suspected OVI and multiple traffic offenses.

One deputy sustained injuries and was transported as well, the sheriff's department said.

Multiple open containers of alcohol were found inside the suspect vehicle, the sheriff's department said.

The pursuit and crash are still under investigation.