1 dead, 2 others injured in crash on Opportunity Corridor

CLEVELAND — A 40-year-old man is dead, and two other people are injured following a car crash on Opportunity Corridor, according to Cleveland EMS.

EMS responded to the area near Opportunity Corridor and Woodland Avenue for a car crash.

The 40-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. A 35-year-old woman in serious condition and a 25-year-old man with minor condition were both taken to University Hospitals.

News 5 crews were on the scene and saw police and other first responding vehicles.

Chris Mizell | News 5 Cleveland

We are working to gather more information.