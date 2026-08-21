1 dead, 2 others injured in crash on Opportunity Corridor

CLEVELAND — A 40-year-old man is dead, and two other people are injured following a car crash on Opportunity Corridor, according to Cleveland EMS.
EMS responded to the area near Opportunity Corridor and Woodland Avenue for a car crash.
The 40-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. A 35-year-old woman in serious condition and a 25-year-old man with minor condition were both taken to University Hospitals.
News 5 crews were on the scene and saw police and other first responding vehicles.
We are working to gather more information.
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