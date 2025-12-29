1 employee stabbed, another arrested at Strongsville auction pickup center

A Strongsville BidFTA employee was arrested on Monday after allegedly stabbing another employee, Strongsville Police said.

Officers responded to the location on Drake Road just after 10:45 a.m. for a report of an assault between employees, police said.

They located an employee who had been stabbed, and he was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Another employee was arrested for the assault, and charges are pending, police said.