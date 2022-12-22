1 dead, 1 home destroyed, another home damaged in explosion in Portage Lakes

PORTAGE LAKES, Ohio — A home was completely destroyed and another was damaged by an explosion in Portage Lakes on Thursday afternoon, according to Coventry Township Fire Chief Adam Rockich.

It happened in the 400 block of West Long Boulevard around 3 p.m.

A fatality was reported as a result of the explosion. News 5 is working to learn more.

The cause of the explosion hasn't been determined.

This investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as information becomes available.

