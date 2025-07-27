1 in critical condition after car ends up in building following multiple car crash

Three people were taken to the hospital after a speeding car crashed into two other vehicles before hitting a building, according to Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman.

The accident happened on Harvard Avenue on Sunday afternoon, leaving another car in a fence across the road. Norman stated that the speeding vehicle was traveling above the speed limit.

News 5 Cleveland Car crash on Harvard Avenue

EMS transported all three people for their injuries, including the driver of the speeding vehicle, who is in critical condition, Norman said.

The lieutenant was told there was minor damage to the building that was crashed into. Most of the damage was done to the door.

There are no further details at this time.