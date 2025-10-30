Food resources available for those who may lose SNAP benefits

Hundreds of thousands across Northeast Ohio could lose SNAP benefits on Nov. 1, and organizations across the area are available to help food-insecure individuals and families.

Ashland County

Ashland County Food Bank

The food bank, located at 240 Cleveland Ave. in Ashland, provides food and financial assistance to qualifying residents. The bank is open to clients Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for more information.

Ashtabula County

G.O. Community Development Corporation

A food pantry and food bank are both available through this organization, with the pantry open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the food bank on the third Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. To learn more, click here .

Country Neighbor Program

This organization has a multitude of services available for those in need, such as a food pantry, food programs for those over 60 years old, on-site served meals and more. The organization is located at 39 S Maple St. in Orwell. For more information, click here .

Cuyahoga

Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Northeast Ohioans in need can use resources provided by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, including food pantries, on-site meal providers, community meals, and more. The food bank partners with more than 1,000 programs and agencies across the region to help those not only in Cuyahoga County but also in Ashland, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, and Richland counties. Click here for more information.

To find food pantries and hot meal services in your area, you can click here to see available options.

Cleveland Reformed Church

Located at 1918 West 65th St. in Cleveland, the church’s Food Missionary offers Thursday lunches each week, along with community dinners on the third Friday of each month. It provides in-person meals as well as takeout meals. For more information, click here .

Freedom Church

Every third Saturday of the month, Freedom Church distributes food to community members in need. Distribution takes place in the pantry room at the back of the church, located at 12401 Cooley Ave. in Cleveland. Upon arrival, you will receive a ticket to show your place in line, and the church says wait times to receive food are between 30 and 90 minutes. You must live within one of its approved zip codes, so make sure to bring a utility bill or driver’s license for verification. Click here for more information.

Blessed Trinity Catholic Church

This church has a wide variety of resources for those impacted by food insecurity, such as its Bountiful Basement Food Bank, located in the basement of the St. Joseph Center at 4370 W. 140th St. in Cleveland. Bountiful Basement is open on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Click here for more information on Bountiful Basement.

In addition to the food bank, the church has a mobile pantry that offers produce to qualifying low-income households on the first Wednesday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here .

On the second Sunday of every month, the Blessed Trinity also offers a community meal in Fogerty Hall below the church. The meals take place from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

May Dugan Center

Those in need can pick up bags of food, including pantry items, produce and meat, once per week at the May Dugan Center. Distributions take place at 4115 Bridge Ave. in Cleveland weekly on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If you are looking to pick up food from the May Dugan Center, you can make an appointment to reserve your food, but walk-ins are also accepted until food runs out. To learn more, click here .

St. Vincent De Paul Society at Holy Name

At the John Paul II Ozanam Center on the Holy Name Church grounds at 8328 Broadway Ave in Cleveland, there are weekly food and clothing distributions on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Items you can receive typically include pantry staples like canned and boxed goods, personal care items and, if available, fresh produce, bread and frozen meat. Additionally, hot meals are available on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The meals are served in Harden Hall, below the church. Click here for more information.

Erie County

Community Action Commission of Erie, Huron & Richland Counties, Inc.

Located at 908 Seavers Way in Sandusky, the Community Action Commission provides emergency groceries to families once every 30-day period. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to learn more.

Care & Share of Erie County

Erie County residents who meet the Ohio Jobs and Family Services household size and income requirements are able to receive food once a month from the pantry. The quantity of food received is based on family size, and clients can pick out their own items. The pantry is open every Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Additional hours are available every Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. The pantry is located at 241 Jackson St. in Sandusky. For more information, click here .

First Presbyterian Church of Huron

On the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, the church holds Christ’s Community Dinner for residents. The meal is free and takes place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 225 Williams St. in Huron. Click here to learn more.

Geauga County

Geauga Hunger Task Force

This organization has compiled a list of food pantries within the county to aid food insecurity. You can take a look at the list here .

Holmes County

Love Center Food Pantry

Any Holmes County resident who is within the federal income guidelines is eligible to receive assistance through this food pantry twice a month. The pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is located at 1291 Massillon Rd., Suite A, in Millersburg. To learn more, click here .

Lake County

St. Gabriel Food Pantry

Located at 9921 Johnnycake Ridge Rd. in Mentor, the food pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for residents in Concord Township, Mentor, Painesville and Painesville Township. Residents are only allowed one visit per month and must bring a valid ID and proof of address. For more information, click here .

Madison Food Center

The center provides a five-day supply of emergency food for qualifying families. You must bring a state-issued ID and proof of residency, and the center asks that you certify your household size and income at the required limits set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The center is located at 1954 Hubbard Rd. in Madison, and is open on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., as well as on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Click here for more information.

McKinley Community Outreach Center

The food pantry, located at 1200 Lost Nation Rd. in Willoughby, is open Mondays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., along with Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Those in need are able to use the pantry every 30 days or more if needed, as long as they reside in the Lake County W-E District. For more information, click here .

The Perry Center

To help food-insecure residents in Perry, the Perry Center’s food pantry is open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. To qualify, you must meet the Federal Poverty guidelines and must live, work or worship at least twice a month in Perry. The pantry is located at 4261 Manchester Rd. To learn more, click here .

Lorain County

Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio

For residents in Lorain, Crawford, Erie and Huron counties, Second Harvest offers a number of resources, including the school pantry program, a mobile pantry, and the senior box program, providing food to people of all ages who are in need. To learn more, click here .

First Congressional United Church of Christ of Elyria

Located at 330 Second St. in Elyria, the church offers a food pantry to Lorain County residents each week. The pantry is open on Mondays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Click here for more information.

Goodwill Industries of Lorain County

On every third Wednesday of each month, residents in need can utilize the food pantry at the Lorain County Goodwill main office, located at 145 Keep Ct. in Elyria. Distributions take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and participants must be income-eligible and bring proof of residency. For more information, click here .

Community Resource Services

For Avon and Avon Lake residents, an emergency food pantry is available through the Community Resource Services located at 33479 Lake Rd. C in Avon Lake. The pantry provides a minimum of food to families every 30 days. Those looking to receive food must show proof of residency in Avon or Avon Lake. Click here for more information.

Medina County

Feeding Medina County

Each week, drive-through food distributions are made available for all residents throughout the county. Throughout the month, the distribution changes locations, traveling to Lodi, Brunswick, Medina and Wadsworth. A photo ID or proof of residency is required to receive food, and it is asked that you do not attend more than two distributions per month. You can click here for more information.

Brunswick Food Pantry

For residents in Brunswick, Brunswick Hills, Hinckley and Valley City, the food pantry is open on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on the second Tuesday of every month, additional hours are available from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The pantry is located at 835 Pear Rd. in Brunswick. Upon arrival, take a number from the sidewalk outside or inside the building, and return to your car until your number is called. A photo ID and proof of residence are required. Click here for more information.

Lodi Family Center

On Mondays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Lodi Family Center’s food pantry is open to those in need. Weekly in-person shopping is available in addition to nutrition education and a personal care pantry. To learn more, click here .

Medina United Methodist Church

Once a month, families can utilize the church’s food pantry on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 4747 Foote Rd. in Medina. Pantry use is limited to once a month, and you must bring a photo ID and proof of residency in the 44256 zip code area.

Families can choose 17 items from what is available and include the following:



Three main meals

Two side dishes

Two fruits

Two vegetables

One miscellaneous item

Two soups

One breakfast item

One drink

A choice between two cleaning supplies or two personal hygiene items

Two paper products

Click here for more information.

Portage County

Portage County Health District

In partnership with the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank, the health district will host pop-up food pantries on the first Thursday of each month. It will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is located at the Portage County Health District, 999 E. Main Street, Ravenna. Additionally, the county has created a Food Resources Dashboard to help residents find food pantries and hot meal sites near them. Click here to learn more.

Richland County

HOPE Food Pantry

Located at 523 Park Ave. East in Mansfield, Catholic Charities HOPE Pantry is open to Richland County residents in need of food items. The pantry is open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

Grace Episcopal Church

The church’s food pantry is open every Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Richland County residents. The church is located at 41 Bowman St. in Mansfield. For more information, click here .

Stark County

Stark County Hunger Task Force

Located at 408 9th St. SW in Canton, this organization holds its Community Campus Food Pantry Monday through Friday at varying times. In order to be eligible to receive food, you must be a Stark County resident, have a valid photo ID, meet the income requirements and have an appointment ticket. Click here for more information.

Alliance Community Pantry

Every two weeks, residents in the Alliance area can receive food from the pantry, located at 215 E. Market St. The pantry is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. In addition to meeting Federal and State Food income guidelines, you must bring a photo ID and proof of residency to your first visit. To learn more, click here .

Lake Township FISH

On Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., those in need of food assistance can visit the food pantry, located at 13155 Market Ave. N. in Hartville. The pantry covers an extended area outside of Lake Township, with borders including the following areas:



South of 224

North of Applegrove

East of 77 & 241

West of Marlboro Avenue

Click here for more information.

North Canton Cares Pantry

Located at 5948 Mayfair Rd. in North Canton, residents in the North Canton area are able to receive food from the Cares Pantry on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. The schedule for picking up food is as follows:



From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: veterans and military families

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: moms who are heading back for school pickup

From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: everyone is welcome

To be eligible to receive food from the pantry, you must reside in one of the following zip codes: 44720, 44721, 44685, 44718, 44709 or 44630. However, it will serve all veterans, military members and first responders regardless of zip code. Click here to learn more.

Summit County

Salvation Army

In the Akron and Barberton areas, the Salvation Army provides services such as food distribution and pantries, along with hot lunches, to those in need. The Red Shield Food Distribution is a monthly drive-through held at three locations. Additionally, the Salvation Army has two food pantries located in Akron and Barberton. To receive food from the pantries, you must make an appointment. And Monday through Friday, there are hot lunches for the community at five different locations. Click here for more information.

Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank

Residents in Summit, Stark and six other counties can utilize the food bank’s website to find food programs available in their area. The food bank has approximately 630 food programs within its region. Their website allows you to search by your zipcode, what you’re looking for, and the timeframe you would like, from a list that is updated in real time.

Polk Satellite

As a part of the Ashland County Food Bank, the Polk Satellite is a food center for residents who do not live near the food bank’s main campus. It is held on the third Tuesday of every month, beginning between 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. It is located at the Polk United Methodist Church and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. The church also provides a free hot meal to anyone on the third Tuesday of each month. To learn more, click here .

Perrysville Satellite

Similar to the Polk Satellite, this is another food center for those in need through the Ashland County Food Bank. It is open on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. or until all food has been provided to visitors. It is held at the Perrysville Fire Station, located at 181 E 3rd St. in Perrysville. Click here for more information.

Tuscarawas County

Bolivar United Methodist Church

The church, located at 248 Poplar St. in Bolivar, offers a food pantry for residents in the Strasburg and Tusky Valley areas by appointment. If you are in need of groceries, contact the church at 330-874-2930. To learn more, click here .

Dover-New Philadelphia Food Pantry

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays, the food pantry is open for anyone in need, regardless of where you reside. The pantry typically serves people who are handicapped first, and each family will receive the same food items adjusted for family size. It also offers services like home delivery, third-party pick up and emergency food. The pantry is located at 422 W. Third St. in Dover. To learn more about eligibility and what to bring, click here .

Twin City Christian Service Center

Once a month, families can visit the food pantry at the center, located at 109 N. Water St. in Uhrichsville. The pantry is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Make sure to bring a photo ID to your visit. Click here for more information.

Wayne County

Creston Community Church

On the first and third Saturdays of each month, the church partners with the Salvation Army to provide emergency food to those in need. The food pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 111 Sterling St. in Creston. Click here to learn more.

Orrville Christian Church

The church’s food pantry, Loaves & Fishes, occurs on the last Monday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. To receive food, drive into the parking lot of the church, located at 925 N Elm St. in Orrville, and join the line of cars. Volunteers will come out to you. You will need to bring a photo ID. To learn more, click here .

Not seeing a food pantry on this list? Email maya.morita@wews.com or webstaff@wews.com with the information.