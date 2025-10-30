Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hopkins Airport opens food pantry for federally employed staff during shutdown

As the government shutdown hits its 30th day, the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has opened a food pantry to support its federally employed staff who have been working without pay.

Employees at the airport have been collecting and donating food items for these staff members, and starting on Thursday, the airport said members of the public are also invited to donate to the food pantry.

Anyone wishing to donate can drop off items at the Information Counter on ticketing between 4 a.m. and 8 p.m., the airport said.

The airport is in need of the following items for the pantry:

  • Gift cards in $10 denominations for gas, groceries. It asks that larger amounts not be donated so it can distribute the cards equally among individuals.
  • Non-perishable food items such as pasta, mac and cheese, peanut butter, instant mashed potatoes, canned goods, cereal and baby food.
  • Household items such as cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper towels and laundry detergent.
  • Personal items such as toothpaste, deodorant, lotion and baby wipes.

Cash will not be accepted.

Donors are asked not to leave their cars unattended in the roadway and to park in the Smart Parking Garage, which offers free 30-minute parking.

Donations will be collected and distributed to the federal employees through the end of the government shutdown, the airport said.

If you or someone you know could be impacted by the government shutdown or the potential end to SNAP benefits, take a look at our list of food resources.

